Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville

Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.(Source: Thomasville Police Department)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently wanted by Thomasville police on criminal charges including kidnapping, according to a release.

Kendrick Jackson Jr. is wanted on charges of kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is considered armed and dangerous by officials, so caution is being urged.

If you see him, you are asked the call the Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 227-3302.

