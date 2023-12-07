Joint-celebration set to take place to honor FAMU, FSU recent athletic achievements and all ‘community champions’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee and Leon County are encouraging the local community to join them for a joint-celebration in honor of not only Florida A&M and Florida State University’s recent achievements, but for all community champions.

“This is not a celebration just for football,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams-Cox. “This is a celebration for all champions.”

During a Thursday morning livestream, Williams-Cox, along with other city and county officials, announced the city-wide celebration.

This announcement comes after FAMU’s football team and both Florida State’s football and women’s soccer team all made history on Saturday and Monday.

“We realize that we have some things that are happening in our city and that are just outstanding and cannot go unnoticed,” said Williams-Cox. “We are happy to be able to come together and present this celebration of champions.”

The Rattlers were declared the 2023 SWAC champions after defeating Prairie View A&M University 35-14 on Saturday. As a result, the Florida A&M football team will play in the Cricket Celebration Bowl for the first time ever on December 16.

The Seminoles also brought back good, historical news to the capital city. On Saturday, Florida State’s football team won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship for the first time since 2014 after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6. They will face the Georgia Bulldogs on December 30 for the Orange Bowl.

On Monday, Florida State’s women’s soccer team secured the national championship with a 5-1 win over Stanford.

“We are now considered Title Town USA right here in the city of Tallahassee,” said Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson during the Thursday press conference.

The celebration will include a parade and is scheduled to take place January 15, 2024, according to Williams-Cox, which is the same day Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed. Community members will also be invited to the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park after the parade.

More details regarding the celebration are expected to be released January 1, according to Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor.

“Mark your calendars. Save the date. It’s going to be a celebration of champions right here in Tallahassee,” said county commissioner Proctor.

Williams-Cox also mentioned the new upcoming year will mark the 200th anniversary of Tallahassee and Leon County.

“We have 200 years behind us, about to be behind us, so we want to go into this 200th year differently, and we want to go in celebrating,” said Williams-Cox.

