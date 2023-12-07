Tell Me Something Good
Loaner life jackets are up for grabs at boat ramps throughout Franklin County

Life jacket stands set up at boat ramps
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Sea Tow Foundation partnered to provide loaner life jackets at boat ramps in Franklin County to promote boat and water safety. People can borrow a life jacket while on the water and return it to the box when they’re done.

Sea Tow Foundation, a nonprofit, has supplied life jackets to about 1,300 loaner life jacket stations across the United States. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said about a month ago, six loaner life jacket boxes, built by Franklin County Jail inmates, were placed in the county.

The non-profit donates life jackets to stations nationwide.
The non-profit donates life jackets to stations nationwide.(WCTV)

Smith said there have been boating accidents in the county, and some of those passengers were not wearing life jackets. He said while it is not a requirement to wear life jackets on a boat, it is required to have a life vest for each person onboard.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website, over 60% of boating deaths in Florida are caused by people falling overboard and drowning, and 80% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket.

The sheriff said the life jacket boxes contain a variety of life vests, including vests for children. Smith encouraged everyone to wear a life vest while out on the water.

Franklin County resident Michael Boone said he goes out on the water almost daily and has learned conditions can be unpredictable. Boone said the loaner life jacket boxes can save lives, and he’s seen people utilizing them.

“I’ve seen people in it getting life jackets out of it, so it’s helping people now. The wind can come up on you, and something could happen. You never know. something tragic, something bad can happen. You have to have a life jacket to save your life.”

Here’s a list of life jacket station locations:

  • Ten-foot hole Apalachicola
  • County boat ramp Eastpoint on Patton Drive
  • Carrabelle boat ramp- Marine Street
  • Lanark Village FINA station
  • St. George Island boat ramp
  • Abercombie boat ramp - end of Bluff

