Plenty of questions remain after three Chiefland students overdose on bus to school

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Three students were treated for an overdose after suffering symptoms on a school bus in Levy County on Thursday.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say the female students between the ages of 15 and 16 began experiencing symptoms as the bus arrived at Chiefland Middle High School. The girls were taken to the campus medical building.

“We were leaving for a field trip for our today for my student government and we saw the ambulance and we were really confused on what happened,” said Calista Knapp, “but our bus driver was just saying ‘get on the bus and let’s go.’ We actually didn’t find out what happened until we got back.”

School Resource Deputy John Gulledge used Narcan, a medication to reverse the effects of opioids, on one of the students. Paramedics then gave the medication to a second student.

A field test of the drugs came back positive for methamphetamine, but it remains unclear what the drugs actually contained.

“I think it’s a problem everywhere,” said Ryleigh Locke. “This is something that really needs to be controlled. And I do think...it’s a lot on parenting too.”

Deputies say the drugs could have been laced because meth does not react to Narcan.

The three students were taken to the hospital and are all expected to make a full recovery. Sheriff’s deputies say they could face charges depending on the results of an investigation into the incident.

“It’s definitely scary because it’s something that not only affects them and their lives and it sucks somebody has to go through that,” said Abigail Story, “but it also affects the people that were around it and having to check on all the students that even went into that building with it.”

The students are assigned to the Focus program and do not have interaction with many other students.

“Being a tight-knit community we really care about all of our students,” said Knapp. “You know everyone’s first and last name and so when you hear about something happening to your close friends or just people that you know or you’ve known for a very long time it’s definitely scary. You just want to make sure everything is okay. I think our school did a very good job at shutting down the situation.”

Deputies say they will be investigating how the students got their hands on the drugs.

