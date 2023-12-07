Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - TMH nurse publishes ‘Santa Cat’ book to encourage reading, animal adoption

Something Good - TMH nurse publishes "Santa Cat" book to encourage reading, animal adoption
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Memorial nurse is now a published author!

Kristine Monet wrote “Noble Santa Cat of the North Pole,” a children’s book meant to inspire kindness, foster a love of reading and encourage adopting kittens!

Kristine was inspired by her own three adopted cats and her time on her farm! She would hang up a stocking for each mini horse, duck and goose, saying “Santa Cat” would fill them.

The book is currently being sold in the hospital gift shop. Monet thanks her fellow nurses for all their support

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
The $1 million recommendation was unveiled during the governor’s 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget.
Gov. DeSantis: $1M recommended for any Florida State football litigations following playoff snub
Motorists have been advised to seek a different route.
Roads reopen at U.S. 319 near Apalachee Parkway following major incident
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Gadsden County man sentenced to life in prison for killing his boss
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges

Latest News

Something Good - TMH nurse publishes "Santa Cat" book to encourage reading, animal adoption
Something Good - TMH nurse publishes "Santa Cat" book to encourage reading, animal adoption
People can stay safe on the water by borrowing a life vest.
Loaner life jackets are up for grabs at boat ramps throughout Franklin County
(WJHG/WECP)
Bipartisan bill aims to keep Florida beach swimmer safe
Godby's Zaniah Andrews has a 3.3 GPA and is averaging nine PPG
Godby's Zaniah Andrews has a 3.3 GPA and is averaging nine PPG