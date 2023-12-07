Something Good - TMH nurse publishes ‘Santa Cat’ book to encourage reading, animal adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee Memorial nurse is now a published author!

Kristine Monet wrote “Noble Santa Cat of the North Pole,” a children’s book meant to inspire kindness, foster a love of reading and encourage adopting kittens!

Kristine was inspired by her own three adopted cats and her time on her farm! She would hang up a stocking for each mini horse, duck and goose, saying “Santa Cat” would fill them.

The book is currently being sold in the hospital gift shop. Monet thanks her fellow nurses for all their support

