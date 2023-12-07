South Georgia Black Chambers celebrates business owner reopening, chambers one year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Michael Lane, Jr. is celebrating the grand reopening of his barbershop Awesome Kutz, after adding more stations and hiring more employees, including the addition of a hairstylist.

Lane said, “I am excited about the opportunity to open more jobs for a young man or young woman that wants to go into this cosmetology or barber world. I believe in what someone told me years ago, when I go higher grab someone’s hand and bring them with you.”

He said in just a few months he was able to work to make a full transformation in the suites appearance, as he and his staff moved all of their equipment and supplies in just three days.

“We are expecting God to do greater things at Awesome Kutz, but we can’t do it without you all, thank you for your love and support,” Lane said.

DeWayne Johnson president and ceo of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers said Lane’s upgrade is an example of the resources and support the chamber has been able to provide in its nearly one year of existence.

Johnson said, “This is outstanding, especially as Pastor Lane being a member of the board. It shows our commitment to our board members and pouring back into the community but also pulling the chamber in to showcase the exposure we can provide for small businesses, especially Black owned businesses in the community.”

This Saturday, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers will host its inaugural gala at the Patterson in Downtown Valdosta to celebrate accomplishments of small businesses and partners over the last year.

