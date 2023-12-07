Staying cool and rain-free to end the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures overnight tonight will not be as cold as last night. Upper 30s to around 40 degrees will be the overnight low heading into Friday morning.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The chance for rain on Friday will be slim to none.

Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend for any outdoor plans. Sunday will be a rainy one ahead of the arrival of another cold front.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.