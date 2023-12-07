Tell Me Something Good
Staying cool and rain-free to end the work week

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chilly tonight with our next best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures overnight tonight will not be as cold as last night. Upper 30s to around 40 degrees will be the overnight low heading into Friday morning.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The chance for rain on Friday will be slim to none.

Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend for any outdoor plans. Sunday will be a rainy one ahead of the arrival of another cold front.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

