Tallahassee’s wins continue: FAMU’s Simmons and FSU’s Norvell both named AFCA coach of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s Willie Simmons and Florida State’s Mike Norvell were both honored as AFCA regional coach of the year Wednesday.

The head football coaches’ recognitions come after a series of wins for the capital city teams.

FAMU defeated Prairie View A&M University 35-14 on Saturday in the first SWAC Championship hosted in Tallahassee, securing a spot for the Rattlers at their first Celebration Bowl.

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons holds up Florida Classic Trophy after dominating Bethune Cookman 24-7 to pick up third straight Florida Classic win. (WCTV Sports)

The Seminoles are also riding a wave of success. Florida State defeated Louisville Saturday, clinching the ACC title. But the ‘Noles were snubbed a spot in the playoffs, sparking outrage among fans and staff alike. The team will instead face Georgia at the Orange Bowl.

Still, the good news Wednesday is a cause for celebration.

Simmons was named AFCA FCS Region 3 Coach of the year, the second year in a row he’s received the title.

“Florida A&M football’s head coach, Willie Simmons, has led the Rattlers to their best season since 1998, winning 11 games, a conference championship, and its first Celebration Bowl appearance next week,” a press release from FAMU states. “Under Simmons’ leadership this season, the Rattlers finished the regular season with their highest national ranking and first 11-win season since 1998. Also, the Rattlers possess one of the best defenses in the nation, currently ranking in the top 25 in 12 categories.”

As for Norvell, he is the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, according to a news release from the university.

“Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the 2023 Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia,” the release states. “Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.”

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux | AP)

Under his leadership, the Seminoles had a 13-win season for only the third time in the school’s history and set a program record with 25 picks on the All-ACC teams, according to the release.

“Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000,” the release states.

It’s undoubtedly been a historic season for college football in the capital city — but it’s not over yet.

The Rattlers will face Howard in the Celebration Bowl on December 16 at noon. The Seminoles will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on December 30 at 4 p.m.

