70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A facility in Havana is undergoing an illegal gambling investigation.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission’s (FGCC) Division of Gaming Enforcement conducted a search warrant on Friday at the Havana facility, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway.

The map below depicts where the facility is located:

During the warrant, 70 “suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, an ATM, and an underdetermined amount of cash were seized by special agents,” according to FGCC’s press release.

As a result, criminal charges are being pursued by the FGCC.

Back in November, a failed robbery attempt took place in the same area at an internet cafe, just 407 feet from the illegal gambling site. The failed attempt left two men arrested, one clerk injured and a security guard dead.

Illegal gambling facilities often utilize predatory tactics to deceive customers into thinking their machines are legal, but “they offer no consumer rights, no guarantee of fair play, and no recourse if an operator steals their money,” said the FGCC.

Illegal gambling is a criminal offense and these operations can expose people to other criminal activities such as drug trafficking, prostitution, and armed assaults.

The FGCC is reminding the public that is against the law to offer slot machines at any unlicensed facility, including, but not limited to, restaurants, bars, internet cafes, gas stations and adult arcades.

“The FGCC remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Florida communities from crime through the diligent prevention of illegal gaming,” said Carl Herold, FGCC’s director of law enforcement.

