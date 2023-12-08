Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility

Criminal charges are being pursued by the Florida Gaming Control Commission
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal gambling investigation.(WCTV Sam Thomas)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A facility in Havana is undergoing an illegal gambling investigation.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission’s (FGCC) Division of Gaming Enforcement conducted a search warrant on Friday at the Havana facility, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway.

The map below depicts where the facility is located:

During the warrant, 70 “suspected illegal gambling devices, computers, an ATM, and an underdetermined amount of cash were seized by special agents,” according to FGCC’s press release.

As a result, criminal charges are being pursued by the FGCC.

Back in November, a failed robbery attempt took place in the same area at an internet cafe, just 407 feet from the illegal gambling site. The failed attempt left two men arrested, one clerk injured and a security guard dead.

Illegal gambling facilities often utilize predatory tactics to deceive customers into thinking their machines are legal, but “they offer no consumer rights, no guarantee of fair play, and no recourse if an operator steals their money,” said the FGCC.

Illegal gambling is a criminal offense and these operations can expose people to other criminal activities such as drug trafficking, prostitution, and armed assaults.

The FGCC is reminding the public that is against the law to offer slot machines at any unlicensed facility, including, but not limited to, restaurants, bars, internet cafes, gas stations and adult arcades.

“The FGCC remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Florida communities from crime through the diligent prevention of illegal gaming,” said Carl Herold, FGCC’s director of law enforcement.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
This announcement comes after FAMU’s football team and both Florida State’s football and...
Joint-celebration set to take place to honor FAMU, FSU recent athletic achievements and all ‘community champions’
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
Willie Simmons and Mike Norvell were named AFCA Regional Coaches of the Year Wednesday.
Tallahassee’s wins continue: FAMU’s Simmons and FSU’s Norvell both named AFCA coach of the year

Latest News

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say
Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of...
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday, followed by a rainy Sunday.
Rob's Forecast
Indelible Impacts came onto the Good Morning Show to announce its fourth annual Indelible...
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill