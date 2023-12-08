Tell Me Something Good
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill

Event set for this Saturday at FAMU
By Parker McClellan
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Giving the community to celebrate the holidays is what this fun event is all about. Indelible Impacts Executive Director, Mikhail Scott joined Lanetra Bennett and Rob Nucatola on the Good Morning Show to give us all the details about Holiday on the Hill.

It’s a free event for the whole family to enjoy on Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at FAMU’s Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater.

There, they’ll have free gifts for kids and teens, along with free food, live entertainment, and more. Organizers ask that everyone click this link to register themselves and their families before heading over and enjoying the festivities.

