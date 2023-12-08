Tell Me Something Good
Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

