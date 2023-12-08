Chabad of Tallahassee, FSU marks first night of Hanukkah

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Thursday night marking the first day of Hanukkah, the Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU marked the event by lighting the first candle of its menorah.

Over 60 people, came out to the event, mostly students, FSU faculty and State Representative Mike Caruso.

One local Rabbi also attended, encouraging people to do good deeds and spread light instead of darkness.

“We are proud of who we are and we want to continue to spread out the light and practice our faith and no one is going to be able to prevent us from believing who we are,” said Rabbi Schneur Oirechman. “That’s what the Greeks tried to do, that’s what Hamas is trying to do now and the message is that we’re not giving in to darkness we’re not hiding and not afraid of antisemitism.”

The Hanukkah marks 60 days since the October 17th attack in the Israel-Hamas war.

