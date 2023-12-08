Tell Me Something Good
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year

“We just can’t thank you enough for all that you’ve given for over three decades now to thousands and thousands of children,” said superintendent Hanna
(WCTV)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

LCS’ Superintendent Rocky Hanna, Deputy Superintendent Michelle Gayle and school board member Rosanne Wood were among others who surprised the “Teacher of the Year” with the news on Friday. She was gifted with several balloons and bouquets of flowers.

“We have over 2,000 teachers in the Leon County School district, and your amazing teacher, Mrs. Bush, was selected as the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year,” Hanna expressed to a classroom filled with Bush’s students.

Bush’s experience in the education field spans five decades, according to the school district’s press release. The seventh and eighth grade English Language Arts teacher has been an educator for 35 years, teaching for 26 of those years in Leon County Schools, and for seven years at Woodville School.

She has served as not only a teacher in several capacities, according to the release, but a reading coach, a paraprofessional, and a sponsor for student activities.

During the surprise, she followed Hanna’s comments with giving thanks to the Woodville School community.

“I thank you. I could not have done this without the wonderful teachers, the principal here, the support that I get and of course I can’t teach if I have no students, so thank you my students,” said Bush.

Bush is now eligible to compete in the statewide Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program, as stated in the release.

Click below to watch the full surprise visit:

