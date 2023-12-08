Florida lawmakers consider bills targeting drunk drivers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - More than 400 people died in drunk driving crashes across Florida last year. Now state lawmakers are hoping they can bring that number down in the next session.

One of the proposals includes requiring people convicted of DUI who kill a child’s parent or guardian to pay child support.

“While we know this can’t bring a person’s loved one back or replace the integral part a parent is in a child’s life, it can help to assist them as they go on through life,” Mothers Against Drunk Driving president Tess Rowland said.

Another proposal would have Florida join 31 other states that require ignition interlocks, a version of breathalyzers for vehicles, for drivers who refuse a breath test.

“The state of Florida currently has a 35% refusal rate. Ignition interlocks are effective,” Rowland said.

The proposal, which is also supported by the Distilled Spirits Council, is aimed at making sure people won’t get another DUI.

“This legislation is really all about traffic safety and saving lives and doing a favor for those who are offenders and make a bad decision when they decide to drink and drive.”

The Lilly Glaubach Act would require body shops to get a crash report before a car can be fixed.

The bill is named after 12-year-old Lilly Glaubach who was one of the 427 people killed across Florida in a drunk driving crash last year.

Lilly was riding her bike home from school in Sarasota County when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The driver ended up getting his car fixed after telling the repair shop a tree fell on it.

“We’re hoping this is a measure that’s implemented in every state,” Rowland said.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data shows about 200 people died in drunk driving crashes so far this year.

All of the proposals are in legislative committees waiting on a hearing.

One of the bills is scheduled to be heard next week before the legislative session begins on January 9.

