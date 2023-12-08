Florida Senate Republicans unveil ‘Live Healthy’ initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Healthcare is shaping up to be a top priority in the upcoming legislative session. Senate Republicans unveiled the “Live Healthy” initiative during a news conference Thursday.

“We do not have health care personnel to take care of the Floridians who are living here,” Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, (R) Naples, said.

Florida is on track to be short 18,000 doctors by 2035. That’s a trend Senate President Kathleen Passidomo hopes to reverse through the “Live Healthy” initiative.

It includes expanding several programs to attract more professionals, including residents and nurses, and expanding tuition assistance. It also would create a commission to award grants for healthcare centers that can be used for technology.

“We have rural, rural facilities that would be helpful because they can’t get personnel, it would be great for them to have this technology,” Sen. Passidomo said.

Democrats said they want to see more done to help people across the state access healthcare directly.

“It is a long time, long past time, that Florida expanded access to Medicaid. We are one of only 10 states in the country that have not expanded access to Medicaid,” Rep. Fentrice Driskell, (D) Tampa, said.

House Minority Leader Driskell said expanding Medicaid could help the state put more money into other areas.

“It would save us hundreds of millions of dollars in the budget every year. Money that can be spent on public education or improving our roads,” Rep. Driskell said.

Sen. Passidomo said Medicaid expansion wouldn’t solve the lack of healthcare access in the state.

“This isn’t about whether or not you don’t have insurance. Because it doesn’t matter if you have insurance, you don’t have insurance, you have Medicare, Medicaid, if we don’t have enough people to see you, it’s not going to make a difference,” Sen. Passidomo said.

Other proposals expected to be filed for the upcoming legislative session include a way to make it easier for out-of-state doctors to practice in Florida and more mental health initiatives. The 2024 legislative session will begin on January 9.

