Former ‘Nole, Coleman looks to give back to excelling students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former FSU standout James Coleman is no stranger to philanthropy. From backpack giveaways, youth football clinics and most recently helping a young Seminole fan’s dreams come true at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Tallahassee native has grown quite the reputation for giving back.

Coleman’s latest initiative is hoping to make the Christmas season a bit merrier for students excelling in the classroom. Coleman is looking to give “nice gifts for nice grades” as a part of his Christmas Wish List initiative and is asking the community to donate toys to be given to students who’ve shown initiative in the classroom both through their grades and citizenship.

”What we teach them is, it’s not going to happen every time you do this, but this is something that can happen when you are excellent and you continue to do that,” said Coleman of using the drive as positive motivation. “There’s nothing wrong with positive reinforcement. It’s a daily instrument, especially when you play professionally. You get your positive reinforcement as your check. So that’s kind of what I’m trying to have these kids take a pro mentality to life.”

Coleman says there’s still time to donate toys in the Tallahassee area and bring them by the Tallahassee Beef ‘O Brady’s Location on the corner of Capital Circle SE and Apalachee Parkway.

