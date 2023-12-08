Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Maclay Volleyball’s Katelyn Eldred signs with Maryville College

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a great time at the Maclay School on Friday as Katelyn Eldred became the latest Marauder to sign a National Letter of Intent.

The outside hitter and libero made it official she’s headed to Maryville, Tennessee to become a Maryville College Saint.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
This announcement comes after FAMU’s football team and both Florida State’s football and...
Joint-celebration set to take place to honor FAMU, FSU recent athletic achievements and all ‘community champions’
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
A Gainesville High School baseball player has been declared brain dead after a batting cage...
High school baseball player declared brain dead after accidentally hit in head by bat

Latest News

Florida High alum and former New Orleans Saint James Coleman is celebrating his birthday by...
Former ‘Nole, Coleman looks to give back to excelling students
Madison County falls to Hawthorne in 1R state championship game
Madison County falls to Hawthorne in 1R state championship game
Madison County fell 22-13 to Hawthorne on Thursday night in the 1R state championship game.
Madison County falls to Hawthorne in 1R state championship game
Willie Simmons and Mike Norvell were named AFCA Regional Coaches of the Year Wednesday.
Tallahassee’s wins continue: FAMU’s Simmons and FSU’s Norvell both named AFCA coach of the year