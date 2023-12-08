Madison County falls to Hawthorne in 1R state championship game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tied 13-13 at the half, it was missed opportunities that were the difference maker in Thursday’s 1R state championship game between Madison County and Hawthorne on Thursday night.

A 60 yard touchdown by Madison County was called back in the third quarter, a touchdown that would have given the Cowboys the lead. Instead, it was a safety in the fourth quarter that gave Hawthorne the lead, and a fumble recovery in the end zone by the Hornets sealed up the 22-13 win, their second straight.

The Cowboys finish the season 10-2.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.