Madison County falls to Hawthorne in 1R state championship game

Madison County fell 22-13 to Hawthorne on Thursday night in the 1R state championship game.
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tied 13-13 at the half, it was missed opportunities that were the difference maker in Thursday’s 1R state championship game between Madison County and Hawthorne on Thursday night.

A 60 yard touchdown by Madison County was called back in the third quarter, a touchdown that would have given the Cowboys the lead. Instead, it was a safety in the fourth quarter that gave Hawthorne the lead, and a fumble recovery in the end zone by the Hornets sealed up the 22-13 win, their second straight.

The Cowboys finish the season 10-2.

