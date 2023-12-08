Man on trial in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict could come later today in the double murder trial of 26-year-old Malik Wade.

The jury started deliberating just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Wade is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend 19-year-old Rosario Sanchez and her mother 60-year-old Paula Portillo at their home on Mastic Lane back in September 2017.

Wade is also facing child neglect charges for leaving his and Sanchez’s daughter at the bloody crime scene. She was just two years old at the time.

Testimony in Wade’s trial began Thursday.

We’ll let you know when the jury reaches a verdict.

