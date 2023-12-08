Tell Me Something Good
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says

Atlanta Peach Drop
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta won’t be ringing in 2024 with the Peach Drop.

The city is again calling off the once-annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Underground Atlanta.

The Peach Drop debuted in 1989. It was first called off in 2018 because the city said they couldn’t secure Underground Atlanta as a location. The COVID-19 pandemic led to its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, but it returned last year.

“This year, the City dedicated our resources to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and other local activities directly serving the community,” a spokesperson from Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said in a statement. “While a worthy tradition in the past, the Peach Drop has not been an annual event since 2017. Each year is different, and we can always reevaluate next year.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

