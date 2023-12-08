Tell Me Something Good
Project Safe Neighborhood targets violent Ga. repeat offenders, citizens support efforts

Citizens Against Violence support law enforcement getting violent criminals off the streets -- helping youth avoid crime.(Source: WALB)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Local law enforcement agencies are working with federal authorities to convict repeat offenders of violent crimes — presenting criminals with more extensive sentences to keep them off the streets for as long as possible.

According to Peter Leary, United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, there have been two recent cases tried under Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) in Valdosta/Lowndes County involving drugs and guns. The program allows gives local law enforcement the weight of the federal government, for federal charges, and longer sentences.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of gang violence in South Georgia,” Leary said. “We are seeing a lot of Glock switches, drug trafficking, with those challenges though, it’s not unique to South Georgia. We are trying to focus on that.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that they had seized nearly 9,000 firearms under this program. In September 2023, at least three seized involved Valdosta/Lowndes County.

Valdosta Police Department Chief Leslie Manahan said that last week, VPD was able to retrieve a gun that was possessed illegally during a routine traffic stop and will be moving forward with prosecuting that repeat offender under PSN.

“It’s absolutely a great help to us,” Manahan said. “Partnerships when you have agencies working together, wanting to help communities become safer, it gives us the opportunity when we have violent offenders that are possessing firearms illegally it gives us the opportunity to take them to a federal level so they have mandatory time.”

“Also, it’s a good deterrent because word gets around, even this type person would have enough sense to know they are going away for a long time, and for those who don’t listen it’s great weapon to get them off the streets and it’s done a lot in Lowndes County,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

For the last six years, Rev. J.D. Martin, with Citizens Against Violence, has been working closely with the Valdosta Police Department to assist with patrolling and reporting violence. In addition, the organization hosts a Venture Club to keep kids off the streets and teach skills like leadership.

“If we have been doing something that’s not working, why are we not changing the course? Evidently, what we have been working with, we are getting the same results murder after murder. To say that we can’t stop it, we must become proactive,” Martin said. “I am very satisfied with what we have done the city has been very supportive of us but there is more that we can do.”

Citizens Against Violence support law enforcement getting violent criminals off the streets -- helping youth avoid crime.(Source: WALB)

Leary said PSN also serves as a message for youth who are being encouraged to join in on violence.

“This is something that is an all-community effort. Particularly talk to kids, tell them about the dangers of pick up a gun which can be both the person at the other end of the gun and the individual pulling the trigger because we are seeing more and more juveniles getting involved in gun violence,” Leary said.

Martin said the Citizens Against Violence hopes to have more volunteers to increase the patrolling around the neighborhoods — discouraging criminals from being on the streets and preventing youth from getting involved.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

