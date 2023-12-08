Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Saying goodbye to the cold for a few days

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday, followed by a rainy Sunday.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
This announcement comes after FAMU’s football team and both Florida State’s football and...
Joint-celebration set to take place to honor FAMU, FSU recent athletic achievements and all ‘community champions’
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Willie Simmons and Mike Norvell were named AFCA Regional Coaches of the Year Wednesday.
Tallahassee’s wins continue: FAMU’s Simmons and FSU’s Norvell both named AFCA coach of the year

Latest News

Temperatures back into the 70s on Saturday, followed by a rainy Sunday.
Rob's Forecast
Chilly tonight with our next best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
Staying cool and rain-free to end the work week
Chilly tonight with our next best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
Mike's Forecast
Protect your pets and sensitive plants from the cold on Wednesday night.
Areas of frost expected overnight tonight into Thursday morning