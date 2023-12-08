Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - WCTV Weather’s Mike McCall and Josh Green visit students!

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This Something Good comes from our weather team who visited Miller County Elementary School Thursday morning!

Meteorologists Mike McCall and Josh Green spoke to fourth-grade students about what they do and the importance of weather and forecasting.

They also shared info about Florida’s recent hurricanes and even got gifts themselves!

This was all before they headed to our Red Kettle Takeover, where they offered personalized weather forecasts in exchange for donations!

