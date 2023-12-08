Tell Me Something Good
A warm Saturday will be followed by a rainy Sunday this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend for any outdoor plans.
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

The mostly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with some hints of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s with the chance for one or two afternoon/evening showers.

A cold front will sweep across our area on Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front. The best chance for rain will be during the daytime hours on Sunday. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main concern being gusty winds (although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out).

Behind the front, more sunshine with cooler temperatures will begin our work week next week.

