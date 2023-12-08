A warm Saturday will be followed by a rainy Sunday this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

The mostly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with some hints of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s with the chance for one or two afternoon/evening showers.

A cold front will sweep across our area on Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will accompany the front. The best chance for rain will be during the daytime hours on Sunday. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main concern being gusty winds (although a brief tornado cannot be ruled out).

Behind the front, more sunshine with cooler temperatures will begin our work week next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.