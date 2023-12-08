Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Plus size consignment pop-up shop

The pop-up shop will take place Dec. 15 - Dec. 17
A consignment pop-up shop is happening soon for plus-sized women.
A consignment pop-up shop is happening soon for plus-sized women.(AKNS)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

A consignment pop-up shop is happening soon for plus-sized women.

For those interested in shopping, it will take place Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 at Maclay School, located at 3737 N Meridian Road in Tallahassee.

Individuals interested in selling their gently used plus-sized items are advised to register.

For more information or to register, visit PSCTally.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
This announcement comes after FAMU’s football team and both Florida State’s football and...
Joint-celebration set to take place to honor FAMU, FSU recent athletic achievements and all ‘community champions’
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville
Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
Willie Simmons and Mike Norvell were named AFCA Regional Coaches of the Year Wednesday.
Tallahassee’s wins continue: FAMU’s Simmons and FSU’s Norvell both named AFCA coach of the year

Latest News

Atlanta Peach Drop
Peach Drop not taking place this New Year’s Eve, mayor’s office says
Florida Senate Republicans unveil ‘Live Healthy’ initiative
Simmons, Norvell named FCS Coach of the Year
Simmons, Norvell named FCS Coach of the Year
State lawmakers trying to bring more doctors to Florida
State lawmakers trying to bring more doctors to Florida