What’s Brewing - Plus size consignment pop-up shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

A consignment pop-up shop is happening soon for plus-sized women.

For those interested in shopping, it will take place Dec. 15 through Dec. 17 at Maclay School, located at 3737 N Meridian Road in Tallahassee.

Individuals interested in selling their gently used plus-sized items are advised to register.

For more information or to register, visit PSCTally.com.

