Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting

Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting. The top-10 spots were announced on Friday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The top-10 spots were announced on Friday.

Travis did not get an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony even though he placed in the top five.

Jordan Travis had 2,756 total yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.

The announcement of the top-10 Heisman finalist comes out less than a week after the news that Florida State was snubbed of a College Football Playoff appearance.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV's Football Friday Night Play of the Year
Vote in the final round to decide WCTV’s Football Friday Night Play of the Year
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
The victim’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to find the cause of death.
Man found dead at Valdosta business, homicide investigation underway
Malik Wade is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother at their home back in September...
Man found guilty in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother
Photo of Kendrick Jackson Jr.
Armed and dangerous suspect wanted on kidnapping charge in Thomasville

Latest News

Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting. The...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting
Simmons, Norvell named FCS Coach of the Year
Simmons, Norvell named FCS Coach of the Year
Maclay's Katelyn Eldred signs with Maryvill
Maclay Volleyball’s Katelyn Eldred signs with Maryville College
Florida High alum and former New Orleans Saint James Coleman is celebrating his birthday by...
Former ‘Nole, Coleman looks to give back to excelling students