Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The top-10 spots were announced on Friday.

Travis did not get an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony even though he placed in the top five.

🤏🏾 — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 9, 2023

Jordan Travis had 2,756 total yards, 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.

The announcement of the top-10 Heisman finalist comes out less than a week after the news that Florida State was snubbed of a College Football Playoff appearance.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.