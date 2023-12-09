Meet the faces of Furry Friday: These adorable animals are ready to go home with you!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There are roughly 120 dogs and cats up for adoption at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center right now.

Most are strays and others are surrendered by their owners for a variety of reasons. So far this year, according to the center’s website, adoptions are down and euthanizations are up.

WCTV is teaming up with Tallahassee’s Animal Services center to feature dogs and cats up for adoption on our newscasts on Fridays in hopes of finding more homes for more pets. We’re calling it Furry Friday.

Sandy is available to adopt today! (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

“We’re so excited about Furry Friday,” said shelter volunteer Kate McFall. “We know it’s going to help get the message out and get the visuals out, the videos out, where people can see these dogs playing and having a great time and they can picture them in their home and their yard, playing with their family, because walking through the kennels is great, and we encourage that, but it’s hard to get to know them just looking at them in the kennel.”

We’re tagging along as the dogs and cats get out of their kennels and into the sunshine. We hope it shines a spotlight on the problem of crowded shelters and on the needs and personalities of the pets themselves.

“I hope they can find a good home and be happy,” said volunteer Phil Street. He volunteers to walk dogs at the shelter three days a week. “Somebody can love them and they can love them back.”

Keep scrolling to get to know the four dogs WCTV had the chance to meet this week:

Meet Jazzy

Furry Friday - Meet Jazzy

This shy, gentle girl is a hugger. Really. She will literally stand up and give you a hug. She’s a people person who loves snuggling in comfy chairs and taking leisurely walks. Jazzy is 3 years old.

Jazzy is available to adopt! (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

Meet Montana

Furry Friday - Meet Montana

This mellow fellow can’t resist a good belly rub and smiling in the sweet sunshine! He likes tennis balls and car rides. Montana is 3 years old.

Montana is available to adopt today! (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

Meet Roy

Furry Friday - Meet Roy

This big boy loves squeaky toys and walking trails. He likes hanging out with other dogs and loves the ladies. Roy is 4 years old.

Roy is available to adopt today! (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

Meet Sandy

Furry Friday - Meet Sandy

This sweet girl likes treats, back scratches, and did we mention treats? She also likes long walks and playing fetch. Sandy is 2 years old.

Sandy is available to adopt today! (Julie Montanaro/WCTV)

People can walk through the kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center on weekends. Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays at the same time. People can also visit by appointment the rest of the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The adoption fee for dogs is $30 and for cats is $20.

Click here to visit the Tallahassee Animal Services Center website to learn more about adopting a pet or visiting their online kennel.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.