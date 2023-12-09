Tell Me Something Good
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger storms.
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to then mostly cloudy today with high temperatures on the warm side in the mid-70s. A couple of showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

A cold front will work its way across our area Sunday morning. It will bring showers and a few thunderstorms during the daytime hours. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, including damaging wind gusts and the potential for a brief tornado. While these are possible, it is more probable that we will be dealing with pockets of heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.

The line of the worst weather will work its way across our area from west to east starting a little before sunrise. Cooling and clearing will begin Sunday evening, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 30s early Monday morning. Monday will bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

More widespread 30s for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, but a freeze is not expected at this time. No real chance for rain again until later next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

