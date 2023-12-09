Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Thank you for supporting WCTV’s Red Kettle Takeover!

We raised over $7,000 this year
Something Good - Red Kettle Takeover Totals
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For this something good we are celebrating your generosity!

The numbers are in! During WCTV’s Red Kettle Takeover Thursday, you helped us raise over $7,000, one of the highest totals we’ve ever raised!

About $3,000 of that was through online donations to our virtual kettle! Another $5,000 came from in-person donations!

All this money will stay in Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla counties. Thank you for helping make this year so successful.

