Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare opens new urgent care center in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare expanded its services by opening a brand new urgent care center Friday morning.

The facility is located on West Tennessee Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, it includes four patient exam rooms, one procedure room and a diagnostic area for x-rays and labs.

TMH President Mark O’Bryant said that even with a diverse community in West Tallahassee, the need for basic healthcare is shared.

“Quality of health is one of those areas that as we look at quality of life we have to address, and part of quality of health is having access to healthcare,” he said. “We have senior housing over here, we have downtown workers, we have students, we have the people of Frenchtown, who all live, work and thrive in this area, but to thrive they need to have resources and this is a part of that mission.”

With the center being minutes away from local neighborhoods and college campuses, resident and local business owner Alexis Roberts McMillan said this was a much-needed addition to the Frenchtown area.

“There’s always the need for healthcare, there’s always the need to have people to be able to do what they can to help themselves so with the idea that there is another avenue for them is a special and good idea,” she said.

Dozens of patients came in to be seen following the grand opening, emphasizing the immediate need in the community.

This is TMH’s third urgent care center in Leon County, with one on the main hospital campus and another in Southwood. In June 2023, TMH announced a fourth urgent care center will be built in Crawfordville.

The West Tennessee facility is open for all Tallahassee residents every day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

