Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
According to Bainbridge Public Safety, a man killed his wife and then himself on Saturday. The Decatur County Deputy Coroner told WALB that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m.
Officials are not releasing additional information until the families are notified.
