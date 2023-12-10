Tell Me Something Good
Breezy this evening after morning severe weather

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Severe weather from earlier is long gone, we are just left with some lingering clouds and showers as a cold front approaches the area.

There were two tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday morning. One in Gadsden County and the other in Thomas County. The NWS will survey to determine the strength at a later date.

Storm Reports
Storm Reports(WCTV)

Behind the front, it will be a breezy evening and overnight. The northwest wind will bring in chilly air. Lows in the upper 30s across much of the area as skies clear. Sunny skies for tomorrow afternoon. Staying in the 50s for highs.

Windy this evening
Windy this evening(WCTV)

More sun on Tuesday, waking up to temperatures in the 30s and highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are more cloudy, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Friday and the weekend will feature better chances for rain showers. There is still great disagreement between long-range models, so there will be some adjustments to the forecast as of right now. Sunday looks to be more wet than Saturday... but will keep our eyes on changes.

Rain Chance Next 7 Days
Rain Chance Next 7 Days(WCTV)

