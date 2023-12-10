Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures drop into the 30s, the Kearney Center is opening its overnight cold weather shelter for Sunday and Monday evenings.

The shelter opens when temperatures are at or below 35 degrees. Intake for both nights is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Guests will have a warm place to stay overnight, along with a shower and a hot meal. Dinner is served until 7 p.m.

The Kearney Center is the main hub for cold weather overnight shelters; however, if you have a family with children, you will be redirected to a different location. People under 18 who are alone will also be placed in a separate shelter, as the Kearney Center is only for adults.

Transportation to the shelter is available through Star Metro. People are asked to bring essential items only, as space is limited.

