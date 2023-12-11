Bill aims to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ gender identity restrictions to workplaces

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Culture War proposals are starting to be filed for the 2024 legislative session.

One bill filed by Republicans would expand gender identity issues in Florida schools to state and local governments.

“We want to get away from nonsense types things happening when it comes to funding that’s coming in from the state of Florida.”

Chamberlin filed the bill, which would prevent governments, their contractors and nonprofits that receive government grants from requiring employees to take diversity, equity, and inclusion courses.

It would also prevent these same groups from requiring people to use preferred personal pronouns.

“Taxpayers aren’t interested in their hard-earned money... funding this type of ideology or this type of agenda,” Chamberlin said.

In recent years the legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved restrictions for schools under the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Critics of the law, including Equality Florida Policy Director Carlos Guillermo Smith, call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law. He says this latest proposal shows the legislation was always about more than just education.

“Which proves the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ was never about protecting children. It was about government control, about censorship, and about bigotry.”

Guillermo Smith said he doesn’t see the point in expanding these issues beyond the laws already in place.

“Who does this law help? Whose life is improved as a result of these continued attacks on the LGBTQ people?” Guillermo Smith said.

If the proposal is approved, anyone can file a complaint to the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

This is just one of the hundreds of bills filed for lawmakers to consider when they return for the regular legislative session on January 9.

