Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Bill aims to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ gender identity restrictions to workplaces

The law would prevent governments, their contractors and nonprofits receiving government grants from requiring diversity, equity and inclusion training
By Cody Butler
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Culture War proposals are starting to be filed for the 2024 legislative session.

One bill filed by Republicans would expand gender identity issues in Florida schools to state and local governments.

Chamberlin filed the bill, which would prevent governments, their contractors and nonprofits that receive government grants from requiring employees to take diversity, equity, and inclusion courses.

It would also prevent these same groups from requiring people to use preferred personal pronouns.

“Taxpayers aren’t interested in their hard-earned money... funding this type of ideology or this type of agenda,” Chamberlin said.

In recent years the legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved restrictions for schools under the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Critics of the law, including Equality Florida Policy Director Carlos Guillermo Smith, call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law. He says this latest proposal shows the legislation was always about more than just education.

Guillermo Smith said he doesn’t see the point in expanding these issues beyond the laws already in place.

“Who does this law help? Whose life is improved as a result of these continued attacks on the LGBTQ people?” Guillermo Smith said.

If the proposal is approved, anyone can file a complaint to the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

This is just one of the hundreds of bills filed for lawmakers to consider when they return for the regular legislative session on January 9.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Tallahassee Fire Dept. negotiations
Tallahassee Professional Firefighters Union declares impasse as contract negotiations continue
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
With Thursday night marking the first day of Hanukkah, the Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU...
Chabad of Tallahassee, FSU marks first night of Hanukkah
Donna Adelson attends her arraignment on Dan Markel murder charges on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,...
Donna Adelson pleads not guilty on Dan Markel murder charges, denied move out of solitary