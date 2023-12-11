Cooking at Noon: Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Follow the video above and read the recipe below for Pauletta Malone’s Vegan Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies. You can also read more about Pauletta here.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup pure cane sugar

- 5 tablespoons vegan butter, melted

- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

- 1/3 cup almond milk

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1 teaspoon red food coloring

- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

For rolling:

-1/2 cup pure cane sugar

- 3/4 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350OF. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, add sugar and melted butter. Stir with a spoon until well combined and smooth. Add ground flax seeds, almond milk, vanilla extract and red food coloring. Stir or whisk well to combine. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Stir until combined. Add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Stir until a soft dough is formed. Fill one bowl with the pure cane sugar and another with the powdered sugar. Scoop 1 1/2 tablespoon of dough using a cookie scoop or spoon and shape into a ball. Roll the ball in pure cane sugar. Next, roll into the powdered sugar, generously covering all sides. Place the balls onto the prepared baking sheeting, allowing about two inches between cookie dough. Bake for 11-13 minutes until cracks have formed. They may appear undercooked but will firm up as they cool. Cooking on the baking sheet for 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack. Lastly, enjoy!

