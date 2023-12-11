Frost expected tonight for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice and chilly Monday! Clear skies, calm wind, high pressure will work in tandem to rapidly bring temperatures into the 30s and possibly 20s in a few spots... even our coastal areas may see temperatures fall to near freezing. Frost is expected tomorrow morning across the area.

Coastal areas are under a frost advisory, while others are not. Those who are under the alert are still in growing season...

While the rest of the area is not under a frost advisory, we are still expecting lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be cool and party sunny, not expecting any rain. High in the low 60s after a frosty start.

Wednesday - Friday looking more cloudy and dry... highs remaining in the low 60s.

Rain chances return for the weekend... there continues to be great disagreement with long-range data as of now. The European model has little to no rain through your weekend, while the GFS keeps us on the rainy side on and off throughout the weekend. Right now I am keeping rain chances in the forecast, we will adjust as we get closer to the weekend and grow more confident in the track. Highs staying in the 60s with limited sunshine.

