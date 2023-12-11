Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Frost expected tonight for the Big Bend and South Georgia

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has the latest forecast
A chilly start to your Tuesday with areas of frost...
By Austin Lowe
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice and chilly Monday! Clear skies, calm wind, high pressure will work in tandem to rapidly bring temperatures into the 30s and possibly 20s in a few spots... even our coastal areas may see temperatures fall to near freezing. Frost is expected tomorrow morning across the area.

Coastal areas are under a frost advisory, while others are not. Those who are under the alert are still in growing season...

While the rest of the area is not under a frost advisory, we are still expecting lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be cool and party sunny, not expecting any rain. High in the low 60s after a frosty start.

Wednesday - Friday looking more cloudy and dry... highs remaining in the low 60s.

Rain chances return for the weekend... there continues to be great disagreement with long-range data as of now. The European model has little to no rain through your weekend, while the GFS keeps us on the rainy side on and off throughout the weekend. Right now I am keeping rain chances in the forecast, we will adjust as we get closer to the weekend and grow more confident in the track. Highs staying in the 60s with limited sunshine.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket

Latest News

A chilly start to your Tuesday with areas of frost...
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Monday, December 11
7 Day Forecast
Breezy this evening after morning severe weather
Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Josh's Forecast