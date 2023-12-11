Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket

The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.
The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.(The Florida Lottery)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A $5 Florida scratch-off ticket gave one Gadsden County woman the chance to claim a $1 million prize.

55-year-old Tammy Kenon of Quincy claimed a $1 million top prize from the Florida 50x The Cash Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters here in the capital city.

Kenon purchased her winning ticket from Sunset Mart, located at 650 South Adams Street in Quincy, according to Florida Lottery. Now, she gets to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Malik Wade is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother at their home back in September...
Man found guilty in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother

Latest News

A Georgia high school football player's death is under investigation.
Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
UPDATE: Couple identified in Bainbridge murder-suicide
A facility in Havana is undergoing an illegal gambling investigation.
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Two men are facing felony charges, including murder, in connection to a homicide that took...
Valdosta Police: Two arrested in connection to August homicide