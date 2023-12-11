Gadsden County woman claims $1M prize playing Florida $5 scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A $5 Florida scratch-off ticket gave one Gadsden County woman the chance to claim a $1 million prize.

55-year-old Tammy Kenon of Quincy claimed a $1 million top prize from the Florida 50x The Cash Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters here in the capital city.

Kenon purchased her winning ticket from Sunset Mart, located at 650 South Adams Street in Quincy, according to Florida Lottery. Now, she gets to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The $5 Scratch-Off game gives participants the opportunity to win up to $1 million.

