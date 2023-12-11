GAME DAY INFO: Things you may need to know before heading to the Celebration Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M is set to take on Howard in the 2023 Celebration Bowl. Here is some important information you may need before heading to Atlanta.

The Rattlers will play in Mercedes Benz stadium at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets:

Tickets open up to the general public on Monday at 2 p.m. They will be available in person at the box office or you can call to claim your tickets at (850) 599-3141.

Tickets can also be purchases on Ticketmaster.

Celebration Bowl week is here and tickets are available to the general public today at 2 PM.



They'll be available in person at the Box Office or by phone at 850.599.3141. All tickets are digital.#FAMU | #FAMUly | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vxmhPijt2N — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) December 11, 2023

Bag policy:

Mercedes Benz Stadium does enforce a clear bag policy that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Click here for more information.

Parking:

Parking passes can be bought in advanced. For more information click here.

