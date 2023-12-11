Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia high school football player was found dead a day before he was supposed to play in the state championship.

The Meriweather County Coroner announced a death investigation was underway Sunday night regarding a 17-year-old boy. In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School shared news of the passing of one of their student-athletes, Brandon Smith.

Smith, who played Defensive line for the school’s Blue Devils football team, was supposed to join his team in taking on Bowdon High School Monday night in Georgia’s Division 1-A State Football Championship.

On Sunday, investigators could be seen on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street combing through the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.

It is unclear what led to Smith’s death. Georgia High School Football officials have not clarified whether Monday’s championship game will be postponed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Malik Wade is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother at their home back in September...
Man found guilty in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother

Latest News

Tallahassee Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire awareness...
Tallahassee Fire Department kicks off ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness campaign
Trump and Biden
Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia: CNN poll
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player; Valdosta Police seeking public assistance with locating suspect
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents
Stolen ambulance chase ends in front of Columbia County Sheriff's Office Operations Center
Man steals ambulance, drives it to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office front lawn