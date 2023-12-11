Georgia high school football player dies day before championship game, school says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia high school football player was found dead a day before he was supposed to play in the state championship.

The Meriweather County Coroner announced a death investigation was underway Sunday night regarding a 17-year-old boy. In a letter to parents, Meriwether High School shared news of the passing of one of their student-athletes, Brandon Smith.

Smith, who played Defensive line for the school’s Blue Devils football team, was supposed to join his team in taking on Bowdon High School Monday night in Georgia’s Division 1-A State Football Championship.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith. Manchester High School’s Celebration of playing for the Georgia Division 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed. The circumstances behind this tragedy are still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities. We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning. Brandon was a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”

On Sunday, investigators could be seen on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street combing through the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the case.

It is unclear what led to Smith’s death. Georgia High School Football officials have not clarified whether Monday’s championship game will be postponed.

