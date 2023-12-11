Man steals ambulance, drives it to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office front lawn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It wasn’t hard for Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies to find a stolen ambulance. Deputies say the thief drove it to their front door.

Just before midnight on Saturday, a deputy assisted an EMS crew near Southeast Baya Avenue and State Road 100 treating Stanley Williams, 35, who was in an altered mental state and possibly under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies say Williams gained access to the inside of the ambulance and drove away. The deputy pursued the vehicle.

Williams drove the ambulance to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center entrance on U.S. 90 East. He drove across the front lawn, stopping at the entrance. He was then taken into custody.

The ambulance suffered minor damage after hitting a curb. The operations center was not damaged beyond tire marks on the lawn.

Williams was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He faces charges of grand theft and fleeing.

“It’s not every day a pursuit ends at our front door,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “This just goes to show that we never know what we will encounter from one moment to the next. I’m glad nobody was hurt and the suspect was not able to pose a greater risk to our community.”

