Mariah Carey sends flowers to Brenda Lee after she hits No. 1 with ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’

Mariah Carey sent a bouquet of flowers to Brenda Lee to congratulate her for reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."((Left) Mariah Carey / YouTube; (Right) Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - From one Christmas queen to another, Mariah Carey sent a bouquet of flowers to Brenda Lee to congratulate her for reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Lee shared a photo of the bouquet and its note on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

“Dearest Ms. Brenda, Congratulations on your historic #1. Have a Merry Christmas. Love, Mariah,” the card attached to the bouquet reads.

“Thank you for your sweet note, @MariahCarey! Wishing you the merriest Christmas, too,” Lee wrote alongside the photo.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has set multiple records after climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release in 1958.

According to Billboard, it was streamed nearly 35 million times between the Friday after Thanksgiving and the following Thursday, and it broke several records by taking the top spot.

At 79 years old, Lee is now the oldest artist to ever top the chart, after 62-year-old Louis Armstrong did it with “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964.

“Rockin’” is now the single with the longest wait from release to reaching No. 1, at 65 years. It debuted on the Hot 100 in 1960, and at 63 years set a record for longest climb to the top.

“This is amazing! I cannot believe that ‘Rockin’’ has hit No. 1 65 years after it was released, this is just so special,” Lee said in a statement shared by her label, UMG Nashville. “The song came out when I was a young teenager and now to know that it has resonated with multiple generations and continues to resonate – it is one of the best gifts I have ever received. Keep on Rockin’ and Merry Christmas!”

A new music video for the holiday classic was released last month in honor of its 65th anniversary, featuring cameos from country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

