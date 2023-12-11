Quincy city manager testifies before commission on firing the former police chief

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Quincy commissioners called a special meeting Thursday night to continue its investigation into city manager Rob Nixon and the Quincy Police Department.

The investigation was sparked out of controversy over the firing of former police chief Timothy Ashley.

Thursday’s meeting was expected to include testimony from Nixon and Ashley; however, Ashley now has an attorney and chose not to testify.

Nixon was sworn under oath before presenting his documentation supporting Ashley’s termination. The meeting lasted more than three hours with extensive questioning by commissioners.

Nixon addressed the police department’s handling of forfeiture accounts in 2022, while also questioning Ashley’s choice in leadership. Nixon said the firing was, in part, because Ashley failed “to satisfactorily manage financial resources to ensure operational effectiveness and productivity.”

“As stated in QPD general orders, the police chief is charged with the authority and responsibility of fiscal management for the organization,” said Nixon. “Former chief Ashley continuously failed to adhere to the procedures that would ensure compliance with the City of Quincy’s policies.”

WCTV obtained a copy of Ashley’s performance evaluation, which was completed by Nixon on June 1, 2023.

Ashley only received scores of three (satisfactory) or four (excellent) for each review category. Nixon wrote comments including “Chief Ashley continues to improve knowledge regarding the city’s mission and QPD’s role.” Nixon also wrote “Chief is a true asset to the city. He is committed to excellence and continuous improvement.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Nixon said the fallout in the police department happened after Ashley’s evaluation was completed.

The investigation into the city manager’s office and the police department is still in the early stages, as multiple commissioners intend to call more witnesses for testimony.

