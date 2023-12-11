Tallahassee Fire Department kicks off ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire awareness campaign this month.

The fire department placed a wreath at Dorothy B. Oven Park to serve as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season.

The wreath is lit with 50 green light bulbs, and each time there is a home fire in Tallahassee, one green bulb will be replaced with red bulb.

The annual fire awareness program runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1.

