Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee Fire Department kicks off ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness campaign

The annual campaign runs from Dec. 1 - Jan. 1
Tallahassee Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire awareness...
Tallahassee Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire awareness campaign this month.(WCTV)
By Brianna Shaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department kicked off its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire awareness campaign this month.

The fire department placed a wreath at Dorothy B. Oven Park to serve as a visual reminder of home fire safety during the holiday season.

The wreath is lit with 50 green light bulbs, and each time there is a home fire in Tallahassee, one green bulb will be replaced with red bulb.

The annual fire awareness program runs from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Officials are actively investigating a murder-suicide in Bainbridge.
Bainbridge Public Safety investigating murder-suicide
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Malik Wade is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother at their home back in September...
Man found guilty in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother

Latest News

Trump and Biden
Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in Georgia: CNN poll
The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes, Sam...
Vehicle strikes, kills Valdosta Wildcat football player; Valdosta Police seeking public assistance with locating suspect
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents
Stolen ambulance chase ends in front of Columbia County Sheriff's Office Operations Center
Man steals ambulance, drives it to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office front lawn