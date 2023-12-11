Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee Firefighters Union declares impasse as contract negotiations continue

Tallahassee Fire Dept. negotiations
Tallahassee Fire Dept. negotiations
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After eight months of failed negotiations between the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters (TPFF) Union and the City of Tallahassee, the union has declared an impasse.

The union declared the impasse late last week and plans to file paperwork early this week, TPFF President Joey Davis. The news comes after the city and union met Monday for the 19th time with the same result: no contractual agreement.

The impasse means a special magistrate will now be selected by the two sides to hear arguments for and against each of their goals and to weigh in on a middle ground for the two sides to consider. Even with a special magistrate, Davis said the city may still reject the whole or parts of mediation.

TPFF declarers impasse in negotiations.
TPFF declarers impasse in negotiations.(TPFF)

The two sides are set to meet for the 20th time next Wednesday, December 20.

WCTV has reached out to the City of Tallahassee for comment. As of the time of publication, we have not heard back.

This is a developing story, stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

