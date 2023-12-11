Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central is preparing to travel to Mercedes Benz on Tuesday to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship on Tuesday.

The undefeated Yellow Jackets will be playing in their first state championship game since 2002 and look to bring home the first championship since 1997 and their sixth title in program history.

Woodward Academy, heads into the game with a 12-2 overall record.

Thomas County Central will play the War Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

