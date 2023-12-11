Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship

Thomas County Central is preparing to travel to Mercedes Benz on Tuesday to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship on Tuesday.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Central is preparing to travel to Mercedes Benz on Tuesday to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship on Tuesday.

The undefeated Yellow Jackets will be playing in their first state championship game since 2002 and look to bring home the first championship since 1997 and their sixth title in program history.

Woodward Academy, heads into the game with a 12-2 overall record.

Thomas County Central will play the War Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get those outdoor plans in today! Sunday is shaping up to be a rainy one with a few stronger...
Pockets of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday morning
A facility in Havana, located at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, is undergoing an illegal...
70 suspected illegal gambling devices, cash, and ATM seized at Havana facility
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
Overnight shelters opening as temperatures set to drop near freezing
The Davidson family says their 9-year-old son Nolan has died after being injured in a Dec. 1...
9-year-old boy dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, family says
Malik Wade is accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother at their home back in September...
Man found guilty in 2017 double murder of ex-girlfriend, her mother

Latest News

Thomas County Central is preparing to travel to Mercedes Benz on Tuesday to take on Woodward...
Thomas County Central preps to take on Woodward Academy in the 6A state championship
Jayden Daniels
LSU senior QB Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy
Florida State quarterback, Jordan Travis, finished 5th in the Heisman Trophy voting. The...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis finishes 5th in Heisman voting