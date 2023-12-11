Valdosta Police: Two arrested in connection to August homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are facing felony charges, including murder, in connection to a homicide that took place in Valdosta in August.

Jaylan Copeland, 21, and Elijah Davis, 18, face felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges. That’s according to Valdosta Police Department.

Their charges stem from an August homicide incident that left 22-year-old Antonio Bernard Johnson dead.

During the overnight hours on August 1, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of Baytree Drive after receiving numerous calls about gunshots.

Upon arrival, Valdosta Police say the parking lot was empty but once officers searched the area, Johnson was found lying on the ground behind apartments with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to VPD.

Investigation revealed an altercation had taken place in the parking lot, which led to gunfire, per VPD.

Copeland turned himself into Lowndes County Jail and Davis is currently behind bars in Henry County Jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending, VPD says.

Anyone with information should contact VPDs’ Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com or by contacting the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

