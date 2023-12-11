Valdosta Wildcat football player passes away following deadly accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Wildcat football team is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes.

Sam Johnson Jr. passed away in a deadly accident Sunday night. That’s according to the Valdosta Touchdown Club.

“He was an amazing young man who was taken from us way too soon,” the organization wrote in a social media post.

The organization said although they do not know the details of Johnson’s passing, they are heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

