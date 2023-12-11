VPD joins state agencies in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign during holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) and Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) are launching a campaign to discourage drinking and driving during the holiday season.

VPD is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) to reduce crashes, deaths and injuries, VPD said in a release.

The annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will be held from Thursday, Dec. 14 to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

State troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers will step up enforcement during the holiday season. Any drivers that officials find to be over Georgia’s legal Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of .08 will be taken to jail without warning.

“No warnings. No call a friend to drive you home. No exceptions,” the release said.

There are more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in December in the U.S. from 2017 to 2021 and 1,013 people have died in alcohol-impaired crashes in the U.S. in December 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“All drunk driving deaths are completely preventable because they are all caused by someone making the wrong decision to drive after drinking,” Traffic Sergeant Bucky Griffin said. “We are warning everyone now is the time to plan a sober ride before the party or celebration because our officers will not be giving warnings to drunk and drugged drivers we find on the road. Those impaired drivers will be getting a ride to jail in the back of one of our patrol cars.”

In Georgia, one out of four people killed in traffic crashes in December from 2017 to 2021 involved a driver whose BAC was higher than the state’s legal limit and 70% of the fatal alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the state in December during this time involved one driver with a BAC twice the legal limit.

A DUI arrest is estimated to cost up to $10,000 in court fees, attorney fees and higher insurance premiums. A DUI conviction can cost a person their job or prevent them from being hired, the release said.

VPD, GOHS and NHTSA provided the following tips to help stop drunk driving:

Make sure to have a designated driver before going out. Do not let someone you know get behind the wheel if they have been drinking. Offer to be a designated drier for friends who happen to drink while they are out. Those hosting a party where alcohol is served should make sure guests leave with a designated driver. Always wear a seat belt because it is the best defense against impaired drivers.

