WATCH LIVE: Donna Adelson arraigned on Dan Markel murder charges, requesting move out of solitary

Donna Adelson alleges cruel jail conditions
By Savannah Kelley and Chasity Maynard
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are at the Leon County Courthouse for Donna Adelson’s arraignment hearing.

The 73-year-old is accused of conspiring to murder her ex-son-in-law Dan Markel, who was fatally shot in Tallahassee’s Betton Hills neighborhood in 2014. Adelson’s son, Charlie Adelson, was found guilty by a jury last month of conspiring to kill the former Florida State law professor.

At this hearing, the South Florida woman is also requesting to be moved out of solitary confinement at the Leon County Jail or be assigned house arrest. Her attorney requested an emergency hearing last week for the change in jailing, alleging in the motion a slew of rights violations by guards at the Tallahassee-based detainment center.

The judge will review the motion for that request today, too.

Watch our livestream of the hearing here:

Catch up on the case:
Donna Adelson becoming ‘weaker and weaker’ under ‘inhumane’ treatment at Leon County Jail, attorney alleges
Donna Adelson facing murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges one week after son Charlie’s murder conviction
Donna Adelson’s arrest papers detail suicide, ‘getting things in order’ and plan to flee following son Charlie’s murder conviction
Donna Adelson indicted for murder of Dan Markel, charges match son Charlie’s conviction

