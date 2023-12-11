WATCH LIVE: Donna Adelson arraigned on Dan Markel murder charges, requesting move out of solitary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are at the Leon County Courthouse for Donna Adelson’s arraignment hearing.

The 73-year-old is accused of conspiring to murder her ex-son-in-law Dan Markel, who was fatally shot in Tallahassee’s Betton Hills neighborhood in 2014. Adelson’s son, Charlie Adelson, was found guilty by a jury last month of conspiring to kill the former Florida State law professor.

At this hearing, the South Florida woman is also requesting to be moved out of solitary confinement at the Leon County Jail or be assigned house arrest. Her attorney requested an emergency hearing last week for the change in jailing, alleging in the motion a slew of rights violations by guards at the Tallahassee-based detainment center.

The judge will review the motion for that request today, too.

