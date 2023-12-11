Tell Me Something Good
WCTV welcomes Ava Van Valen to Eyewitness News at 4

Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at 4 p.m., starting Monday.
Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at 4 p.m., starting Monday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is excited to announce the addition of an award-winning journalist to our trusted anchor team.

Ava Van Valen will provide the local community with Eyewitness News on the desk on weekdays at 4 p.m., starting Monday.

As a fixture in the Tallahassee community and Journalism graduate, she has covered top news stories in the area, from Hurricanes Michael and Idalia, to fights for social justice and high-profile court cases.

Due to Van Valen’s commitment to the media industry, she was awarded the Telma Gorham Legacy Award in 2022. She‘s also a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

The award-winning journalist has organized several book campaigns to get books into the hands of children and assist them with building their own home libraries.

Outside the newsroom, Van Valen enjoys traveling, spending time with family, and making health and wellness a top priority.

